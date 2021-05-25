﻿17 Tarlac City firms cited for complying IATF health protocols

The city government here has awarded a certificate of compliance to private firms for strictly implementing minimum public health standards (MPHS) in their stores and workplaces.

The certificate is awarded to 17 private establishments after having been duly inspected by the Tarlac City Anti-Covid 19 Inter-Agency Task Force and having been found fully compliant with minimum public health standards and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Mayor Cristy Angeles, in her official social media account, said on Tuesday, that firms awarded with certificate of compliance were SM City Tarlac, International Electric Wires Philippines Corporation, SDE Corporation, San Miguel Foods Inc. /B-MEG, Corteva Agriscience, Phelps Dodge Philippines Energy, Nissin-Universal Robina Corp., Jentec Storage, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Luisita Realty Corporation, Biotech JP, Central Azucarera de Tarlac, Luisita Golf Course, Robinsons Mall Luisita, My Metrotown Mall, City Mall Tarlac, and City Walk.

The move is part of the city government’s intensified efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po, kami ay hindi nahirapan sa pagpapatupad ng IATF protocols natin. Nandiyan kayo, naunawaan ninyo ang kalagayan at sitwasyon ng inyong mga trabahador at mga employees ninyo. Thank you for taking care of them, thank you for thinking of them lalo na itong health safety nets na ini-impose ng national government. This is for all of us. (Thank you very much. We did not have a hard time implementing our IATF protocols. You understand the condition and situation of your workers and your employees. Thank you for taking care of them, thank you for thinking of them especially these health safety nets imposed by the national government. This is for all of us,” Angeles said.

The mayor added that the Tarlac City Anti-Covid 19 Inter-Agency Task Force will continue to conduct surprise inspections to business establishments to determine compliance with IATF protocols.

“Hindi po dito magtatapos ang hakbang na ito, magpapatuloy ang inspection kung kaya’t sumunod lang tayo sa iuutos ng IATF. Malalampasan po natin ang hamon ng pandemya basta’t tayo’y nagkakaisa, bawat oras sama-sama (This step will not end here. The inspection will continue, thus we must follow the orders of the IATF. We can overcome the challenge of the pandemic as long as we are united and every hour we are together),” she said.

As of Monday, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 2,502 with 497 active cases. The total recoveries are 1,909 and the total number of recorded deaths is 96.

