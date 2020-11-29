﻿17 of 21 villages in San Juan City now drug-free

A total of 17 out of 21 barangays in San Juan City are now “drug-free” despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Mayor Francis Zamora said in his social media post on Saturday.

“Apat na lamang pong barangay at malapit na pong magiging drug-free na ang buong San Juan (There are only four barangays left to make the entire San Juan as a drug-free city),” Zamora said.

Zamora said the city government has not stopped its fight against the illegal drugs.

“Hindi po tayo tumitigil, umpisa pa lamang nang tayo ay umupo maski ngayong panahon ng pandemya ay nagkakaroon tayo ng mga drug raids para mapuksa ang droga sa San Juan — dahil tayong mga San Juaneno ay ayaw sa droga! (We are not stopping, since the start of our term and even in the middle of the pandemic, we conducted several drug raids to eradicate drugs in San Juan — because we, San Juaneos hate drugs),” Zamora said.

Barangay Pedro Cruz in San Juan was the latest awardee of the Certificate of Drug-free Barangay given by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

San Juan government has earlier signed a pact with the United States Agency for International Development to boost community-based drug rehabilitation programs in the city.

The agreement aims to help drug users regain their normal lives and enhance drug prevention initiatives within San Juan communities.

Through the pact, the city government introduced anti-drug abuse program which targets to help drug users in the city obtain access to information, care, self-help, and community-based rehabilitation and recovery support.

