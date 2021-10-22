﻿17 nabbed, P500K shabu seized in Bulacan drug ops

More than PHP500,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized and 17 suspected drug personalities were arrested in different anti-drug operations in this province on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

In a police report, Col. Manuel M. Lukban Jr., acting Bulacan provincial director, said five of the arrested drug suspects are high-value target individuals.

Lukban identified the five high-value targets nabbed in different drug stings as Gregor Macalam, of Barangay Graceville, City of San Jose del Monte; Wilson Laureta of Barangay 181, Caloocan City; Jeffrey Salinas of Barangay Sabang, Baliuag; Cesar Reyes of Barangay Lambakin, Marilao; and Christopher Lazaro of Barangay Lumangbayan, Plaridel.

The 12 other suspects were identified as Meriam Royu, Florante Salvador, Leo Paulino, Jhon Christopher Macaraeg, Alejandro Marcelo, Godofredo Cruz, Roger Lorezco, Ryan Celestino, Christian Paulo Larroza, Victorio Saldea, Larry Diaz and a 17-year-old male.

The report did not put in detail how many operations were conducted and how much worth of illegal drugs was seized in each sting.

He said appropriate criminal complaints against the apprehended suspects are now being prepared for filing in court.

“Bulacan police’s relentless efforts in implementing its intensified campaign against illegal drugs in order to curb criminality and to arrest the notorious elements involved in the illegal drug trade is in line with the directive of the Police Regional Office 3 regional director Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon,” Lukban said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency