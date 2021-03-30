﻿17 Ilocos Norte LGUs get garbage compactors

Some 17 garbage compactors were turned over on Monday to the local government unit (LGU) recipients.

Funded under the 20 percent development fund of the Ilocos Norte government, the recipient LGUs have long waited for the turnover of the new garbage compactors worth PHP2.7 million each which was postponed due to the pandemic.

“After numerous delays, we are happy that they are finally here,” said Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc during the ceremonial turnover ceremony on Monday held in front of the Capitol building.

“I urge our mayors to take care and maintain them and use them appropriately,” the governor added as he reiterated that it is now upon the mayors to ensure the strict implementation of waste segregation at source.

As a priority program of the Ilocos Norte government, the aid of garbage compactors in all the cities and municipalities of the province was meant to reduce the volume of wastes being generated especially now that it is in the process of constructing a PHP24-million plastic waste recycling and resource recovery facility in Marcos, Ilocos Norte.

For local government units with existing garbage compactors, the provincial government has provided equivalent cash assistance for the full establishment of their own sanitary landfills.

In Laoag City, all the barangays have already started implementing the “no segregation, no collection” of garbage policy while urging every household to have their own compost pit.

For urban residents without space for compost pit, the barangay concerned shall have their respective Materials Recovery Facility and communal composting and recycling facilities.

