﻿16K families in Biliran town to get ‘Noche Buena’ packs

Some 15,876 families in Naval, Biliran will receive a Noche Buena pack from the local government.

Mayor Gerard Roger Espina said they started the distribution in the villages of Anislagan, Sabang, and Cabungaan on Monday and targets to complete them in the rest of the 26 villages before Christmas Day.

“This would be a continuous and simultaneous distribution. What we will do is immediately dispatch deliveries from our supplier, first-in first-out basis, to finish the distribution on time,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Each pack contains spaghetti sauce and pasta, three cans of corned beef, and condensed milk, he added.

As directed, village officials and volunteers are assigned to lead the house-to-house distribution to avoid over-crowding and ensure that other minimum health standards against coronavirus disease will be observed.

Espina said that the PHP500 cash assistance to identified solo parents and persons with disabilities will also be given during the distribution of food packs.

“I would like clarify that we have this kind of program because of our proper budgeting. This are from the taxpayers, not mine. This is not much but this would lessen your expenses for the holiday celebration,” he added.

On Monday, Espina signed Executive Order No. 44 enhancing the town’s border surveillance due to local transmission of Covid-19.

The local government has required the use quarantine passes and set schedule for entry of persons from other towns within the province – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for residents of Almeria, Kawayan, Maripipi, and Culaba, and Tuessday, Thursday, and Saturday for Biliran, Caibiran, Cabucgayan, and Caibiran.

“This is not a joke, so please strictly follow health standards and travel only when necessary. We need everyone’s discipline to break the chain of transmission,” Espina said.

The official also prohibited Christmas parties, reunions, and other similar activities this holiday season to avoid mass gatherings.

