﻿169 checkpoints set up in Central Luzon

A total of 169 checkpoints are set up with 1,300 police personnel deployed in Central Luzon to strictly implement the 150-day gun ban as the election period began Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, Police Regional Office 3 director, said Sunday the public must cooperate with authorities at checkpoints and reiterated they will observe policies and procedures.

At checkpoints, motorists are advised to slow down, dim their headlights, turn on their cabin lights, and answer promptly if asked by authorities.

“I have also reminded our personnel to be courteous to motorists and to adhere to general guidelines prescribed in our Revised Police Operational Procedures,” he added.

Commission on Elections Resolution 10728 prohibits even licensed gun owners from bringing or transporting their firearms outside their homes unless they were granted exemptions.

Gun owners and enthusiasts can apply for exemption until May 25.

Imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years await violators.

Uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies are the only ones allowed to carry firearms outside their residence during the election period.

