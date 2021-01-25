﻿166 more patients beat Covid-19

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 166 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing to 467,886 the total number of recoveries in the country.

The percentage rate of those who have recovered from the disease is 91.4 percent.

However, 1,797 new Covid-19 cases were also logged on Saturday, raising the total number of active cases to 33,603.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 reached 10,190 with 54 new deaths.

Among the cities and provinces in the country, the DOH said Davao City recorded the most number of Covid-19 cases with 151, followed by Quezon City with 90, Rizal with 80, Isabela with 64, and the province of Bulacan with 62.

Out of the active cases, 82.6 percent are considered mild cases, 11 percent are asymptomatic, 3.8 percent are critical, 2,2 percent are severe, and 0.41 percent are moderate.

Despite the increase of Covid-19 cases, the DOH assured that there is enough bed-capacity in the country to cater to Covid-19 patients.

It said 59 percent of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are still available, isolation beds have 64 percent availability, 73 percent of ward beds are available, while ventilators have 78 percent availability.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, meanwhile, noted that responsible actions by the public can greatly help in the prevention of Covid-19 transmission and save lives.

In a virtual presser, he said the breach of minimum public health safety standards is the primary driver of virus infection.

“It is the little things that can stop the spread of disease–the proper wearing of a mask and face shield may be uncomfortable at times, but enduring a little discomfort can save lives,” Duque said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency