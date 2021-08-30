﻿160 new Covid-19 recoveries raise PNP tally to 32.2K

MANILA – A total of 160 police officers have just recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Saturday.

The latest data from the PNP Health Service showed the number of recoveries among its ranks has reached 32,234, which is 94.2 percent of a total of 34,188 infections since the start of the health crisis.

A total of 234 new cases were also reported, raising the active case tally to 1,851.

Another police officer from Metro Manila is the PNP’s latest Covid-19 fatality, bringing its death toll to 103.

“The deceased tested positive on August 23 and was admitted (to) the Kiangan Quarantine Facility. On August 25, he was transferred to a nearby hospital due to worsening condition but around 10 p.m. of the same day, the said police officer succumbed to Covid-19,” PNP Chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said in a statement.

Medical records of the police officer showed he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on August 4.

Meanwhile, Eleazar said more than 90 percent of the entire 220,000 PNP personnel have been vaccinated.

A total of 105,031 personnel have received their first dose while 96,455 have been fully vaccinated. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency