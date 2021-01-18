﻿16 PMA personnel complete training on contact tracing

Authorities have conducted a training on contact tracing in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) which is being monitored as among the areas in the region with clustering of cases.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, Police Regional Office Cordillera information officer, on Sunday said the PMA leadership, the city government, and the Baguio City Police Office collaborated to train academy personnel on the techniques for the proper conduct of contact tracing.

The 16 personnel of the country’s top military institution attended the training last week using the modules developed in Baguio and are being used by the National Task Force.

In a statement, Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the country’s contact tracing czar, lauded the participants for their support in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 not only in PMA, but in the city as well.

Magalong also urged the leadership of PMA to organize their own contact tracing team, similar to what the local government unit has, to ensure that close contacts, especially the possible carriers, are found, isolated, and treated.

He assured the city is willing to assist in the formation of teams if asked.

The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region on Jan. 14 reported 101 Covid-19 positive cases at PMA.

Source: Philippines News agency