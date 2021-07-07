﻿16.1M done with nat’l ID Step 2 signup

DAVAO CITY – The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is on the right track as more Filipinos sign up for the national identification card.

Based on the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Step 2 registration has so far lured 16,170,330 as of June 30, 2021.

Step 2 involves the collection of biometrics, like fingerprint and iris scans and photographs.

“This number of registrants had their demographic information validated and biometrics data collected in registration centers nationwide since January this year,” the PSA announcement released on July 5 read.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, also the National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, was overwhelmed as registrants came out despite the health crisis.

“Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we achieved another milestone in registering more than 16 million Filipinos in the past months. This is another achievement for the PSA and we are only halfway through the year. With the continued support and trust of our registrants for the PhiiSys program, we are more determined to reach 50 to 70 million Filipinos before this year ends,” he said in a statement.

The highest cumulative registrants were from Biliran, Catanduanes, and National Capital Region, particularly the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) area.

To sustain the growing interest in PhilSys, the PSA will continue to ramp up its Step 2 operations in partnership with local government units and the private sector, such as malls.

“Step 2 Registration operations are strictly adhering to health and safety protocols following the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases,” the PSA said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the PhilSys Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency