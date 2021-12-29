﻿155 female inmates in Bacolod City get Covid-19 booster shots

Some 155 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the Metro Bacolod District Jail-Female Dormitory (MBDJ-FD) located in Barangay Handumanan have received booster doses against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the jail management reported on Tuesday.

Jail Officer 1 Karen Joy Manalo, assistant unit jail nurse, administered the AstraZeneca jabs provided by the city government on Monday.

Also, 24 PDLs received the first dose of the same vaccine while two others availed of the second dose.

Aside from the inmates, four jail personnel also received booster shots.

“This jail unit extends our heartfelt gratitude to the local government of Bacolod for the continuous support,” MBDJ-FD said in a Facebook post.

Since last month, the city government has been administering Covid-19 booster shots to qualified recipients.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, medical deputy of the Emergency Operations Center Task Force, said more people are expected to flock to the vaccination centers next month after the Department of Health issued a revised interval schedule for booster doses.

Adults aged 18 years and above are eligible to receive a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least three months after completing their primary dose of either AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac, or Sputnik jab.

Meanwhile, those inoculated with Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Janssen jab can get a booster shot after two months.

Source: Philippines News Agency