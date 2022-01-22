﻿150 more cops deployed to Cebu City amid surge in Covid-19 cases

At least 150 cops from the Regional Police Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) will serve as augmentation force in this capital city amid a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, prompting the local police to reinstitute strict health protocols.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy director for operations, Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, said in a presser on Friday the additional police officers they requested from PRO-7 will be deployed to the front-line in the fight against Covid-19, focusing on strict enforcement of the minimum health standards.

“They are solely intended for the implementation of the EO (executive order) and other ordinances related to (enforcement of) minimum health protocols,” Parilla said.

Some 114 of the 150 cops will start their duty Friday night. A number of them have been recently released from isolation after also testing positive for the virus.

Parilla said the CCPO intends to deploy uniformed police personnel to villages where many residents have active Covid-19 infection.

He noted that during the conduct of their “Oplan Bulabog” (operations plan drive away) on Thursday night, a total of 191 adults and 29 minors were rounded up for various quarantine violations such as roaming around during curfew hours and not wearing a face mask.

Parilla said they requested personnel augmentation as the daily number of new Covid-19 cases here went back to triple-digit figures.

On Thursday, the city logged 994 new cases with one fatality, as per the Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

Cebu City now has a total of 5,357 active infections, which accounts for 46 percent of the Central Visayas region’s 11,536 active cases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency