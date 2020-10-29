﻿150 ex-NPA rebels, supporters join DavOr peace-building seminar

Some 150 former rebels and mass supporters of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) joined the three-day peace-building seminar at the Municipal Sports Complex, Montevista, Davao de Oro from October 26-28.

In a statement Thursday, the Army’s 1001st Infantry Brigade said the participants consisted of former Milisyang Bayan (MB) and Sangay sa Partido sa Lokalidad (SPL) members, as well as NPA supporters from the town’s six barangays.

According to the 1001Bde, the six barangays were formerly “infiltrated” by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), which managed to influence the villagers into organizing communist-allied groups.

“Today, the NPA is now weakened, and there are only a few of them left. Let us stop them from recruiting other victims and inform others of their lies and deceit. Let us unite and stop them from going back in the barangays,” said Col. Luis Rex Bergante, 1001st brigade commander.

Bergante said the peace-building seminar consisted of anti-radicalization lectures, as well as an information drive to raise awareness on the government’s financial programs for rebel returnees.

“The government is willing and determined to support and deliver basic services to the people to finally end communist armed conflict,” Bergante added.

Montevista Mayor Eutropio Jayectin urged the participants to “unite and help one another to be vigilant to shield their loved ones from the lies and recruitment of the NPA.”

“We ask for your commitment and support by helping the government in protecting your communities against terrorist groups. Let us convince them to surrender to the government so that we could attain lasting peace in the community,” Jayectin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency