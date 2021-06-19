﻿15 illegal Chinese nationals arrested in Cavite

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of 15 illegal aliens caught working as warehouse workers in Cavite.

In a statement on Saturday, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the Chinese were arrested in a business center in Barangay Niog II, Bacoor on Wednesday morning, in coordination with the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon).

“Our operatives saw 15 foreigners working in different warehouses in the area. Upon verification of their documents, it was found that 10 of them had working visas petitioned by a different company,” Morente said. “That is a clear violation of immigration laws, hence they will be subjected to deportation proceedings.”

A report from the BI Intelligence Division showed the aliens were working as office staff and stock managers.

The BI explained that work visas are company and activity-specific and cannot be used to engage in other types of work for another company.

“Despite the pandemic, our intelligence teams are actively investigating reports of illegal aliens staying in our country,” Morente said. “We urge foreign nationals to legitimize their stay here in the country, lest they face expulsion and blacklisting.”

The 15 underwent testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and are quarantined at the BI Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig before deportation.

