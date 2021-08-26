﻿15.8K new Covid-19 recoveries raise PH total to 1.6M

A total of 15,805 new recoveries on Saturday pushed the number of those who have recuperated from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to 1,668,520, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

In its latest case bulletin, the agency also logged 16,694 new infections, increasing active cases to 123,935.

The death toll, on the other hand, has reached 31,596 following the death of 398 more Covid-19 patients.

The overall cases since the pandemic started have hit 1,824,051, of which 6.8 percent are undergoing treatment, 91.5 percent have recovered, and 1.73 percent died.

Of the active cases, 93.5 percent have mild symptoms, 3.7 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent, 1.2 percent are severe, and 0.95 percent are moderate.

(Courtesy of DOH)

Out of the 65,808 people tested on Aug. 19, the DOH data showed that 25.2 percent or 16,583 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

It was noted that all laboratories that day were operational but four failed to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The four laboratories make up at least 2.7 percent of all the samples tested and 4.2 percent of the positive individuals over the past 14 days.

Nationwide, about 73 percent of the 4,200 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied, including 61 percent of the 20,000 isolation beds, and 66 percent of the 14,400 ward beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

In the National Capital Region, the occupancy rate of 1,400 ICU beds for Covid-19 cases is 74 percent.

Also in use is 61 percent of 4,600 isolation beds and 72 percent of its 4,100 ward beds.

Source: Philippines News Agency