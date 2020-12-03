﻿1,485 ‘Pablo’ victims in Davao de Oro get house titles

The National Housing Authority in Region 11 (NHA-11) formally turned over Transfer Certificates of Titles on Wednesday to 1,485 family-beneficiaries and representatives of Tropical Storm Pablo Resettlement Housing Projects in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

In an interview Thursday, NHA-11 information officer Rosemarie Ann Diabordo said 1,002 of the family beneficiaries are living in Olive Heights Ville in Barangay Poblacion while the 483 family beneficiaries are living in the Lower Ulip Resettlement Project.

“Exactly eight years ago, when TS Pablo hit the province on Dec. 2, 2020, hundreds of families in Monkayo Davao de Oro lost their homes,” she told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Diabordo added that with the help of the government through the NHA, new houses have been built for the victims of the typhoon.

Olive Heights Ville houses a duplex-type 60-square-meter (sq. m.) lot area and 22 sq. m. floor area worth PHP220,000.

“The power and water connections are also complete. The road is paved and the drainage system is plastered,” Diabordo added.

In a message, NHA general manager Marcelino “Jun” Escalada Jr. said the government will provide more than 10,000 land titles to the province of Davao de Oro.

Escalada also urged the typhoon victims to remain steadfast during the pandemic.

“We are still very grateful despite the misery experienced by Typhoon Pablo because we are now in a safe place that we can call our own,” said Francisca Laude, one of the beneficiaries of Olive Heights Ville.

Meanwhile, the NHA-11 is also constructing a building for the Department of Education and a two-story primary school building within the resettlement area.

Source: Philippines News agency