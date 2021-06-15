﻿140 Bicol cops contract Covid-19

LEGAZPI CITY – Some 140 police personnel in Bicol are in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the first week of June.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) spokesperson, in an interview on Tuesday said: “From the 140 active cases, 63 positive were part of the composite of the participants of the recently concluded Public Safety Junior Leadership Course (PSJLC) under the Regional Training Center 5”.

She noted that as a pre-requisite of the course, the participants underwent three months of online academic meetings and a month of non-academic training which included physical fitness activities at the Regional Training Center Annex in Barangay Duran Nierva, Nabua, Camarines Sur.

Calubaquib said more than a week after the non-academic training began, a participant showed symptoms of the virus.

Immediately, the person was isolated and tested for Covid-19, which turned out positive, she said.

“Part of the measure, prior to returning to their respective units, the remaining 125 also underwent swab test,” Calubaquib said. “All affected personnel are placed in quarantine and given the necessary care based on their symptoms and condition. The necessary contact tracing is also being done to prevent the abrupt increase of cases.”

She said of the 63 police personnel, 41 are in Calabanga, 20 in Bula, and one in Naga City, all in Camarines Sur; and one in Ligao City, Albay province.

The other training participants who tested negative are expected to report back to their unit assignments.

“We assure everyone that the PNP (Philippine National Police) implements strict protocols and procedures based on the recommendations of our health authorities, all minors and senior citizens are not allowed to enter the camp for their safety and we conduct disinfection and clean-up drive,” Calubaquib said.

She thanked the public for expressing their concern for the policemen who contracted Covid-19.

“Rest assured that the PNP is one with the people in keeping our communities safe from the pandemic,” she said.

A total of 285 PNP personnel in the Bicol Region have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic started last year.

Citing the latest data from their health service office, Calubaquib said a total of 425 confirmed cases were recorded with zero deaths since March 2020

Source: Philippines News Agency