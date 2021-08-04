﻿14 repatriated OFWs in Davao City contract Covid-19

An official from the Davao City Tourism Office confirmed on Wednesday that 14 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in this city last month have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a virtual press briefing, City Tourism Office chief and Airport Monitoring head Generose Tecson said three came out positive from the repatriated OFWs from Dhaka, Bangladesh who arrived on July 15, and 11 from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who arrived on July 18.

However, she assured that out of the number, no Delta variant case was detected.

“No positive for Delta variant. They are now isolated in the tent city,” she said.

Tecson also added that the said two international flights carried a total of 931 passengers – 768 OFWs with 43 children, 105 returning overseas Filipinos (ROF) with five children, and 10 diplomats.

She also said the city is expecting two more repatriation flights — one from Dubai with around 350 to 400 passengers on August 6 and one from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with 150 passengers on August 7.

The Philippines has imposed a ban on the entry of travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand until August 15, amid the threat of the Delta variant.

Earlier, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte clarified that only international repatriation flights are accepted in the city.

“As of now we already have a total of four flights,” Tecson said.

She also assured that the hotel assigned to cater to the repatriates was properly disinfected.

“We made sure that the hotel was properly disinfected before we accept another batch. There is a cycle each time we accept flights,” Tecson clarified.

She also said that the city has more than a thousand available rooms for them as certified by the Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Tourism.

While the city started to accept international repatriation flights last month, a One-Stop-Shop was set up at the Davao International Airport to screen, identify, and isolate arriving international passengers to prevent and minimize the spread of Covid-19 and to facilitate and manage the arrival of returning Filipinos.

Source: Philippines News Agency