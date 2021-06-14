﻿14 nabbed in northern Negros city drug dens

At least 14 suspects were arrested in two buy-bust operations conducted by joint anti-drug operatives in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Sunday afternoon.

Reports of the San Carlos City Police Station on Monday showed that the operations were conducted in separate areas in Barangay 5 by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Negros Occidental, Antique, Aklan and Guimaras Provincial Offices, and the station personnel led by deputy Lt. Rodney Sarona.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Hope Street, six were arrested, including drug den maintainer Jemar Flores, 22; Reynald Rabaca, 31; Raymund Rabaca, 33; Rodeto Mayagma, 56; Gilbert Cabaluna, 50; and Ristituto Descatiar, 27.

The poseur-buyer bought a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP500 from one of the suspects, the report said.

Operatives seized 12 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, including the buy-bust item, weighing about 15 grams with an estimated value of PHP102,000.

Some 20 minutes later in San Juan Tunga, eight suspects, including drug den maintainer Joselito Gumilao, 48, were also arrested along with JR Elladora, 18; Efren Palaubsanon, 36; Michael Bacus, 26; Gilbert Ulleyege, 42; George Eñeres, 41; Eugene Malinao, 34; and Junrey Cabellon, 35.

One of the suspects also sold PHP500 worth of shabu to a poseur-buyer, and the operatives recovered eight plastic sachets containing the same prohibited substance, weighing 12 grams valued at PHP81,600.

According to police reports, most of the arrested suspects were working as pedicab or tricycle driver while others, as painter, laborer, helper, and farmer.

All the suspects are now under the custody of San Carlos City Police Station, and facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency