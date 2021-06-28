﻿14 ex-rebels in NegOr receive gov’t aid

DUMAGUETE CITY – Some 14 former rebels of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) have received financial assistance through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP.

The Philippine Army, in a press release Monday, said each beneficiary received immediate assistance worth PHP15,000, while six of them received livelihood assistance of PHP50,000. Likewise, four of them received firearms remuneration.

Gov. Roel Degamo, E-CLIP Committee chair in Negros Oriental, and Col. Leonardo Peña, commander of the Army’s 302nd Infantry Brigade, turned over the cash assistance to the beneficiaries at the Negros Oriental Convention Center here recently.

The distribution of benefits and cash assistance is part of the government’s E-CLIP program for former NPA members who have returned to the fold of the law.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency