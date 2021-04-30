﻿14-day-old infant among 72 new Covid cases in Bataan

BALANGA City, Bataan – A 14-day-old male infant here was among 72 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Bataan based on the latest report of the provincial health office Wednesday.

The new positive cases are 19 from Mariveles, 15 each from Abucay and this city, seven from Dinalupihan, five from Samal, four from Hermosa, two from Pilar, one each from Limay, Morong, Orani, and Orion, and one inmate from the Bataan district jail.

Aside from the infant, included in the new infections are two children –10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 5,615 with 763 active ones. There are 158 deaths from the virus.

Those who have recovered reached 4,694 after 35 new recoveries with nine coming from Limay, four each from Abucay, Balanga City, and Mariveles, two from Hermosa, one each from Bagac, Dinalupihan, and Morong, three each from Orion and Samal, two from Orani, and one from Pilar.

An eight-year-old girl was among those who have just recovered.

PHO said it was preparing for the administration of the second dose of the vaccine for the medical front-liners who were among 13,862 who have so far been vaccinated. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency