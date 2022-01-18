﻿14 BIFF surrenders to CIDG in S. Kudarat province

Fourteen members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have recently surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Sultan Kudarat province, Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, the CIDG national director, announced here Monday.

In a press conference, Ferro presented the surrendering BIFF batch that also turned over assorted firearms and explosives.

“These BIFF men yielded to personnel of the CIDG and officials of Barangay Tinumigues in Lambayong town of the province around 4:30 p.m. Saturday,” Ferro told reporters here in the press briefing.

The group also turned over six 7.62-caliber Barrett sniper rifles; two M1 Garand rifles; one .50-caliber Barret sniper rifle; one M16 rifle; one M79 Grenade launcher; one Ultimax rifle; three improvised rocket-propelled grenade launchers, two mug bombs, one improvised 60mm mortar pad, and ammunition.

He did not identify the surrenderers for security reasons but said they belong to the BIFF – Kagui Karialan faction operating in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao provinces under Kumander Gani Saligan.

Ferro said the group was dismayed by the negligence of their leaders in attending to their needs such as food amid the relentless pursuit operation by state forces.

“We are now experiencing the gradual death of the political ideologies of rebels groups thanks to the genuine efforts of the government to restore normalcy,” Ferro said.

In an interview, a certain Akmad, 25, said they will never go back to being rebels again as they were fighting for a futile cause.

“We regret the time we had with the BIFF. Even our family suffered in our wrong decision,” he said.

“We will start a new life with our families now that we will be living normal lives again,” he added.

The surrenderers will be given livelihood packages by the Lambayong town government for their start as productive citizens once more.

Source: Philippines News Agency