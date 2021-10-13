﻿138 candidates file COCs in Pangasinan

Some 138 aspiring candidates have filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the different electoral seats in Pangasinan as of October 2.

Citing data gathered from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said Monday that four have filed COCs for the congressional post, two of them are incumbent officials, one reelectionist, and a new aspirant.

For the board members at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, there are five aspiring candidates so far.

Thirteen filed their COCs for the mayoralty race in the towns and cities in the province, while 10 for the vice-mayoralty race.

There are 106 aspiring candidates for different town or city councils in the province.

As of October 2, there were no candidates yet who filed their COCs for the governor and vice governor positions.

In an interview, PPPO information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. said there were no reported significant incidents during the past days of the filing of COCs.

“So far, the filing of COCs in the province is generally peaceful,” he said.

The Pangasinan police was among the agencies tapped by Comelec to ensure peace and order in the filing of COCs from October 1 to 8.

Meanwhile, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Ma. Rachel Arenas was among the first to file her COC on October 1 at the Comelec Pangasinan provincial office here.

She is running for the representative seat for the third district of Pangasinan under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Calasiao Liga ng mga Barangay President Mamilyn ‘Maya’ Caramat also filed her COC, challenging the incumbent mayor, Joseph Arman Bauzon.

Reelectionist fourth District Rep. Christopher de Venecia, who is running under the Lakas-CMD, also filed his COC through his lawyer Evelyn Panlaque.

Source: Philippines News Agency