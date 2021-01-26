﻿13 Ilocos Region bus routes resume operations

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has opened at least 13 inter-provincial routes which operators and drivers of public transport can now apply with special permit subject to mandatory health and safety protocols.

In a statement released Monday, Regional Director Nasrudin Talipasan of the LTFRB Region 1, said these modified routes include Laoag-Badoc, Laoag-Batac, Tagudin-Sinait via Vigan City, Tagudin-Vigan, Vigan-Sinait-Sudipen-Rosario, San Fernando-Rosario, San Fernando-Sudipen and Sison-Rosales in Pangasinan.

As stated under the public transportation guidelines, passenger load shall not exceed 50 percent of the vehicle’s capacity excluding the driver and conductor.

In securing the special permit through an online facility, the operator shall ensure that the unit has a valid franchise with existing personal passenger accident insurance, passed roadworthy inspection and shall be included among the authorized units owned by a legitimate cooperative or corporation.

Those with granted special permits are also reminded to comply with minimum health and safety protocols such as body temperature screening, wearing of face mask and face shields, and observe physical distancing at all times.

The resumption of point-to-point public transport in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine was granted following the request of the concerned local government chief executives to address the shortage of public transportation caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Source: Philippines News agency