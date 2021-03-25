﻿13 border controls set up in Nueva Ecija vs. Covid-19

At least 13 border control checkpoints were established in the province’s entry and exit points on Monday upon approval of the Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force (NEIATF).

Brig. General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (Central Luzon), and Colonel Jaime Santos, director of Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, have recommended the establishment of border controls amid a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, including the United Kingdom (UK) variant, in Metro Manila and other provinces, according to the report released on Tuesday.

On top of border control points, the Philippine National Police has also set up 20 quarantine control points inside the province.

As of Monday, the entire province has 331 infections and only two of its five cities and 27 towns had zero active Covid-19 cases. These are the northeasternmost municipalities of Nampicuan and Talugtog.

This city, which has day-time population of one million people, has the highest number of active cases at 55, followed by Gapan City with 42.

Meanwhile, the Cabanatuan City Assessor’s Office was indefinitely closed after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

In an announcement, the local government said the office was closed since Monday, March 22, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The city government will make an announcement when the office resumes operations, it said.

