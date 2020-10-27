﻿12K cops to enforce health protocols during ‘Undas’ observance

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed around 12,000 police officers in cemeteries and columbariums across the country to enforce minimum health standards for the annual observance of “Undas” (All Saints’ Day).

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield, said aside from cops, around 17,000 force multipliers have also been deployed in these areas.

“Ito ay para matutukan itong ating mga concern sa pagsunod ng ating mga kababayan sa mga health protocols na pinangunahan sa pagpapatupad ng ating mga LGUs (local government units (We are focusing on the observance of the health protocols, which is being implemented by our LGUs],” Eleazar said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday.

Based on the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), only 30 percent capacity is allowed in cemeteries and columbariums.

People have started to visit their departed loved ones ahead of time as cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums would be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 72, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Meanwhile, PNP Spokesperson, Col. Ysmael Yu said police stations would establish assistance desks in all strategic areas in highways including public and private cemeteries.

“There will be daily patrolling thru the efforts of our PNP Highway Patrol Group and also we will have standby forces in areas prone to crime and for immediate response,” he said in a statement.

Yu also pointed out the vital role of community or barangay personnel in coordination with the local government units in securing a peaceful remembrance of departed ones by means of barangay (village) enforcement teams and marshals.

In his recent directive, PNP chief, Gen. Camilo Cascolan, recently ordered all regional and provincial police directors to inspect and monitor daily activities starting Tuesday for ‘Undas’ 2020.

“The PNP Chief is keen on monitoring the overall situations like any possible untoward incidents that might happen, and this will be consolidated by our PNP Command Center of the Directorate for Operations. Likewise, all unusual incidents especially on terrorism will be immediately reported,” Yu said.

In Metro Manila, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said they are expecting the number of visitors in cemeteries to increase from Tuesday until Wednesday.

“Today, we expect that many would flock in cemeteries so the police officers were deployed early in the morning. But on October 29, we absolutely won’t allow anyone to enter cemeteries,” Sinas said in a separate press briefing.

He said they have yet to get reports of violators apprehended for bringing contraband inside cemeteries.

In a taped address on Tuesday morning, President Rodrigo Duterte called for a peaceful observance of the upcoming All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

He also reminded the public to follow rules when visiting their departed loved ones such as safe physical distancing and avoiding bringing of liquor and bladed weapons.

Source: Philippines News Agency