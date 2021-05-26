﻿12K Bataan SHS students to receive tablets for online learning

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – Thousands of senior high school students (SHS) from public schools in this province stand to benefit from the Bataan Online Learning Tablets (BOLT) program after the turnover ceremony held Tuesday at The Bunker, seat of the provincial government.

Rep. Geraldine Roman of the province’s first district said over 12,000 students will have a mobile tablet each that they could use in their online classes, from the project launched by the provincial government led by Governor Albert Garcia and the Schools Division Office headed by Roland Fronda.

“Ito’y bilang pagtugon sa matagal nang pangangailangan ng ating mga mag-aaral (It is in response to the long-standing needs of our students),” the congresswoman said in an interview.

Roman said that as a lawmaker, she is pushing for the Philippine School of the Future in Technology Act that aims to modernize the school system in the country, promote flexible learning in the basic education curriculum, and provide internet connectivity in public schools.

“Sa pamamagitan nito ay mapapaayos din ang mga alternatibong paraan ng pag-aaral at magtatag ng online learning portals para sa ating mga mag-aaral (Through this, we will also be able to improve alternative ways of learning and establish online learning portals for our students),” she said.

Roman also expressed her desire for the establishment of a Philippine Online Library “kung saan lahat ng kailangang libro sa pag-aaral ng mga bata ay available online at pwedeng i-download for offline use (where all the necessary books for children’s learning are available online and can be downloaded for offline use)”.

The BOLT program also has the full support of second district Rep. Jose Enrique Garcia III

Source: Philippines News Agency