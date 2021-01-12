﻿127 Pangasinense veterans to get P10-K financial aid

Some 127 living Pangasinan veterans who fought during World War II are set to receive PHP10,000 financial assistance each from the provincial government.

Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO) chief Malu-Amor Elduayan said the assistance will be distributed personally at the veterans’ respective homes.

“The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) will visit them at their respective homes to give the assistance as a sign of gratitude to them and of course to see their situations,” she said in an interview on Saturday during the 76th Lingayen Gulf Landings and 14th Pangasinan Veterans Day held at the Veterans Memorial Park here.

Elduayan said the annual commemoration this year is different from the previous years due to the “new normal” amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The celebration this year is far different from the past years. We did not open it to the public or even to the veterans to maintain the good practices to prevent transmission of the virus in our event,” she added.

The simple yet meaningful celebration in honor of the gallantry of the WWII heroes was led by Governor Amado Espino III together with the capitol’s department heads and members of the Provincial Board.

Acting Pangasinan police director Col. Ronald Gayo, Philippine Army 702nd Defender Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Audrey Pasia, Philippine Veterans Affairs Office- Provincial Field Service Extension Office Head Sheryl Simeon, and Luis Santiago Samson III and Charmaine Loresco of the Sons and Daughters Association Inc. joined Espino in the wreath-laying ceremony.

As of November 2020, there are 127 living veterans in the province.

Source: Philippines News agency