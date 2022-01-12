﻿126K Ilocos residents get booster doses

Some 126,412 residents in the Ilocos Region have been inoculated with the booster doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine as of January 9.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Department of Health Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD -1) Covid-19 focal person, Dr. Rheuel Bobis, said the number is among the 2.8 million fully vaccinated individuals in the region.

Bobis said some 3.2 million residents in the region have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Pangasinan, 1.65 million of its 2.98 million target population for this year received their first dose while 1.4 million were fully vaccinated.

In Dagupan City, 118,874 out of its 183,431 target population availed their first dose and 94,307 were fully inoculated, he said.

La Union’s 528,160 residents got their first dose while 444,563 of them were fully immunized. Its target population is 842,047.

In Ilocos Sur, 496,405 residents were vaccinated with the first dose out of the 724,395 target population, while 459,806 of them were fully inoculated.

Bobis said Ilocos Norte has 459,197 residents immunized with the first dose while 389,093 received full dosage. Its target population is 620,052.

The total number of doses administered in the region reached 5.9 million.

“We are on target as we have reached 50 percent of the total eligible population before the year-end in 2021. But we target to complete 70 percent for population protection in the first quarter this year. We are focused on areas that have a low vaccination rate,” Bobis said.

Meanwhile, amid the threat of another surge in Covid-19 cases in the region, the utilization rate of coronavirus dedicated beds is at 39 percent for the entire region, he said.

He added the utilization rate in intensive care units is at 29 percent, the isolation beds at 43 percent, the ward beds at 36 percent, and the mechanical ventilators at 11 percent.

As of January 10, there were 1,424 active Covid-19 cases in the region with 264 new cases and three new deaths out of the 95,609 total confirmed cases.

Some 91,915 have fully recovered.

Source: Philippines News Agency