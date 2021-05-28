﻿124.3K inoculated in Zamboanga Peninsula: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday that a total of 124,359 individuals have been inoculated since the government rolled out its vaccination program more than two months ago in the region.

DOH-9 data showed that 96,594 of the 124,359 inoculated individuals received their first dose while the remaining 27,765 got their second dose as of May 27.

The data showed that 45,021 of the 96,594 individuals who received their first dose belong to the A1 priority group, 25,727 under A2, and the remaining 25,846 others fall under A3.

At least 25,175 of the 27,765 who received their second dose are from the A1 priority group, 2,235 belong to A2, and 335 under A3.

The A1 priority group comprises the health care workers and front-liners while the A2 the senior citizens and the A3 are persons with comorbidities aged 18 to 69.

“Our fight against Covid-19 is stronger,” DOH-9 said in a statement.

Region 9 has so far received the 7th batch of vaccines on Tuesday from the DOH-central office.

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant director, said the arrival of vaccines from the DOH central office is now on a weekly basis, enabling the vaccination of more eligible persons.

