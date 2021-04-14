﻿1,212 schools used as vax sites, isolation centers

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Tuesday said a total of 6,148 classrooms in 1,212 schools nationwide have been turned over as vaccination sites and temporary isolation centers for people infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a televised public briefing, Briones said there are also non-classrooms like gymnasiums and school grounds that are being used as quarantine areas.

“Ito ay ni-review ng DepEd [Department of Education], local government and DOH [Department of Health], dapat papasa sa requirements ng DOH, dahil ayaw natin ma-expose kung sino mang andiyan sa eskwelahan at this time (This [turnover of schools and classrooms] has been reviewed by the DepEd, local government, and DOH, they should pass DOH’s requirements because we don’t want those in schools exposed [to health risks]),” Briones said.

The DepEd agreed to the request of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Metro Manila mayors to use some schools for government’s planned health activities provided that the schools and classrooms are appropriate for isolation or quarantine purposes.

“May schools kami na one room lang ang clinic, mayroon kaming schools na medyo may lugar talaga for isolation centers. Ayaw natin gamitin ang schools na walang tubig, malayo sa health facilities at nasa crowded (We have schools with small clinics, we have schools which have space for isolation centers. We don’t want schools with water shortage, far from health facilities and in crowded places to be used),” Briones said.

Since the local government units have the primary responsibility for the schools, Briones said they must manage and monitor the schools which have been turned over for health activity use.

Meanwhile, Education Undersecretary for Administration Alain Pascua said 422 of the 1,212 schools used as quarantine facilities are in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas); 216 in Region 5 (Bicol); and only four in Metro Manila.

“Mas mataas ang surge sa NCR [National Capital Region], mas maraming facilities dito ang hospitals dahil low priority ang schools sa paggamit kaya dito sa NCR mababa lang ang naitala (While there is surge of cases in the NCR, few schools are used as isolation centers here because there are many hospitals in the region),” Pascua said.

