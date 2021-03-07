﻿1,21,010 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

A total of 1,21,010 people were administered

COVID-19 vaccines across the country on March 4.

Among the vaccine recipients, 72,800 were male and 48,210 female,

according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General

of Health Services (DGHS).

As of March 3, the number of vaccine receivers is 35,81,169 as the

countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on January 27. Of them,

22,94,069 are male and 12,87,100 female.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID- 19

vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and

1,005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding the

immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm

every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the

day, the health official said.The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals

up to upazila level while 47,70,953 people got them registered till 5.30pm

today.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)