﻿120 Army reservists undergo military training in Tarlac

A total of 120 Army reservists have started to undergo rigid training inside a military camp here to prepare them for any eventuality that would require their service.

Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo B. Burgos Jr., who heads the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), said on Wednesday the reservists would receive basic military citizen training, a 45-day entry-level program facilitated by the 3rd Regional Community Defense Group.

Burgos said all trainees will participate in classroom instructions and practical exercises in open fields to develop their understanding and skills on various subjects.

He also said the Army reservists will be trained on health and safety protocols all throughout the course.

Burgos described the reservists as “a critical component” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as he emphasized that “a dynamic reserved force will make the Armed Forces stronger and able to respond to a wider variety of challenges, particularly on disaster response and territorial defense.”

The Reserve Force, he added, plays an integral role especially during the conduct of AFP’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations.

It can be recalled that military reservists provided significant contributions to the AFP’s regular force during the major flooding in Cagayan last year, rescuing trapped civilians and delivering relief goods.

Even amid the current coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, military reservists are tapped to man border control points to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Burgos said the learning that Army reservists will gain during their training would contribute to their “growing dynamism as a reliable partner” of the AFP’s regular force.

Military reservists do not receive salary or pay from the government. However, they are given the unique opportunity to serve the country while still being able to hold full-time civilian jobs.

They comprise individuals from different sectors of society, such as government officials, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, and many others.

They have voluntarily pledged their service to help the country in times of imminent threat such as armed conflict and natural disasters as stipulated by the Philippine Constitution.

Source: Philippines News Agency