﻿12 Caloocan diocese parishes serve as vax sites

There are 12 parishes under the Diocese of Caloocan that are serving as ‘vaccination sites’ in three cities in the northern part of Metro Manila.

Fr. Rene Richard Bernardo, head of the diocese’s Health Care Ministry, said this came as five more parishes have opened vaccination sites for residents in the cities of Malabon, Navotas, and Caloocan.

The priest encouraged residents to contact their parishes for those who want to be vaccinated.

He added that parishes accept ‘walk-ins’ but only for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“We established Parish Health Care Ministry under the Diocese of Caloocan Healthcare Ministry. We asked them to make a list of vaccinees and we assist them,” he said in a report over Church-run Radio Veritas on Thursday.

Bernardo said the vaccination schedule also depends on the availability of the vaccine where each parish is provided with 500 vaccine doses daily.

So far, some 4,000 individuals have been vaccinated under the supervision of the Diocese of Caloocan.

The following are the list of vaccination sites in the diocese:

Caloocan

-Shrine of Our Lady of Grace Parish

-San Pancracio Parish

-Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish

-Our Lady of Lujan Parish

-San Roque Cathedral

-San Exequiel Moreno Parish

Malabon

-Saints Peter and John Parish

-San Antonio De Padua Parish

-Immaculate Conception Parish

-Immaculate Conception Academy

-San Bartolome Parish

-Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish

Source: Philippines News Agency