﻿10M Filipinos now fully vaxxed against Covid-19

The country reached another milestone in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as more than 10 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. confirmed the achievement — 10,282,152 — during a media briefing with the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday.

“We have reached a very important milestone in our national vaccination program. Kung dati rati nagkukumahog kung saan kukuha ng bakuna, ngayon meron ng 10 milyong Pilipino na meron ng full protection laban sa kalaban nating Covid-19 (If before we did not know where to get the vaccine, now we already have 10 million Filipinos who have full protection against Covid-19),” Roque said.

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that in the National Capital Region (NCR), 38 percent of the population have completed two doses while 50 percent have the first shot.

“’Yung difference nun is 12 percent, or 1.2 million doses. Bale 600,000 na lang ang kailangang bunuin para maabot ‘yung 50 percent coverage. Ang problema ‘yung dosing interval, like AstraZaneca na 12 weeks, so maghihintay (The difference is 12 percent or 1.2 million doses. That is 600,000 remaining that we need to work on to achieve the 50 percent coverage. The problem is the dosing interval like for AstraZeneca which is 12 weeks so we need to wait),” Duque explained.

Roque said the national government is expecting that 50 percent will be fully vaccinated in Metro Manila by the end of August, especially with the NTF commitment to deliver 4 million additional jabs during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Aug. 6 to 20.

NTF deputy chief implementer Secretary Vivencio Dizon also announced another record in daily doses administered: 702,013.

“Nung Tuesday, umabot tayo ng pinakamataas nating pagbabakuna simula nung March 1. Umabot tayo ng mahigit 700,000 (Last Tuesday, we have achieved the highest number of vaccine doses since the start of the vaccination rollout on March 1. We have reached over 700,000) jabs in one day,” Dizon said.

Still, more has to be done to accelerate and expand the country’s vaccination program, Dizon said.

“Hindi pa tayo masaya dun. Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi nabakunahan ang ating mga kababayan at finally matapos na natin itong bangungot na Covid-19 na ito (We are not yet happy with that. We will not stop until we have vaccinated each of our countrymen so we can finally end this Covid-19 nightmare),” he added.

He also thanked anew local government units (LGUs) as well as the private sector for the successful vaccination program.

Mandaluyong elderly all vaccinated

In the same event, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos announced that the city has vaccinated all its senior citizens.

Of the city’s total population of 464,467, there are 29,749 registered senior citizens.

“As of Aug. 4, meron na tayong 30,508 na senior citizens na nabakunahan sa ating lungsod or katumbas ng 102.55 percent (we vaccinated a total of 30,508 senior citizens equivalent to 102.55 percent),” she said.

Eighty-three percent (25,395) are fully vaccinated while 17 percent (5,113) are waiting for their second dose.

ECQ plans

Roque said the national government, LGUs, and the private sector, will accelerate vaccination during ECQ.

“Sasamantalahin natin ang ECQ para lalo nating mapabilis pa ang pagbabakuna (We will take advantage of the ECQ to accelerate our vaccination program),” Roque said.

He added the ECQ does not mean the country will shut off.

Instead, it will be used to further strengthen the vaccination program, with the end goal to restart the economy.

Dizon assured that everyone who wishes to receive Covid-19 jabs will be vaccinated.

