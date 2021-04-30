﻿10K new Covid-19 recoveries recorded

MANILA – The country’s overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries climbed to 935,695 on Wednesday, with 10,739 new recovered cases.

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed the figure is equivalent to a 91.7-percent recovery rate out of the total number of cases which has reached 1,020,495.

The agency also logged 6,895 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 67,769.

Of the active cases, about 94.9 percent are mild, 1.6 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, 0.95 are moderate, and 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH also recorded 115 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 17,031.

According to DOH data on April 26, about 18.1 percent of 37,428 who were tested turned out positive for the disease.

“Some 18 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 12 were recovered cases. Moreover, 59 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

One laboratory was not operational on April 26 while five laboratories failed to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Currently, 63 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 48 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, 50 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 47 percent of 2,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

Meanwhile, 71 percent of 700 intensive care unit beds, 56 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 62 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 59 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency