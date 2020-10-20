﻿106-year-old patient oldest Covid-19 survivor in CDO

A 106-year-old male living in Barangay Lumbia here is the oldest recorded coronavirus disease (Covid-19) survivor in this city or even in the country, according to the City Health Office (CHO) on Tuesday.

Dr. Teodulfo Joselito Retuya, the CHO resident epidemiologist, said that the patient might well be the oldest individual to have recovered from the virus in Northern Mindanao, if not the whole country.

“We are glad that this was possible,” Retuya said, noting that the patient managed to defeat the virus despite his age and the health risks while being transferred from one hospital to another.

Retuya said the patient’s case was “rare” considering that current research showed that elderly people with health comorbidities are likely to die from Covid-19.

Retuya also credited the teamwork of the government and private health sectors in the recovery of the patient.

“About two days ago, he was finally escorted back to his residence,” he said.

As of Monday, the city had 847 recovered patients and 344 active cases. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency