﻿104 flights via Manila canceled due to operational requirements

A total of 104 flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were canceled on Saturday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced.

In an advisory, the MIAA said the cancellation was due to operational requirements.

On Friday night, Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the cancellation of some of its domestic and international flights from January 8 to 16.

The flag carrier said many of its front-line team members have been unable to report for work.

In addition, many of its passengers had to cancel or rebook their tickets as they either tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) or were under precautionary isolation.

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific also called off several flights from January 8 to 10, citing the arrival limitation at the NAIA as the reason.

As of Saturday, the following flights were canceled:

(PR) Philippine Airlines

PR 1841/1842 – Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 1141/1142 – Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR 1809/1810 – Manila-Davao-Manila

(2P) PAL Express

2P 2773/2774 – Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

2P 2519/2520 – Manila-Cagayan-Manila

2P 2959/2960 – Manila-Cotabato-Manila

2P 2835 – Manila-Cebu

2P 2880 – Cebu-Manila

2P 2783/2784 – Manila-Pagadian-Manila

2P 2045/2046 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

2P 2921/2922 – Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2963/2964 – Manila-Busuanga-Manila

2P 2037/2038 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

2P 2934/2935 – Manila-Butuan-Manila

2P 2521/2522 – Manila-Cagayan-Manila

2P 2981/2982 – Manila-Tacloban-Manila

2P 2545/2546 – Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

2P 2777/2778 – Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

5J (Cebu Pacific)

5J 807 – Manila-Singapore

5J 804 – Singapore-Manila

5J 619/620 – Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

5J 506/507 – Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 449/450 – Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 887/888 – Manila-Cotabato-Manila

5J 569/570 – Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 771/772 – Manila-Pagadian-Manila

5J 373/374 – Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 379/380 – Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 793/794 – Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 977/978 – Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 337/338 – Manila-Kalibo-Manila

5J 899/900 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 659/660 – Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 905/906 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 997/998 – Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 385/386 – Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 975/976 – Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 621/622 – Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

5J 447/448 – Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 851/852 – Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 893/894 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 657/658 – Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 477/478 – Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 891/892 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 581/582 – Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 389/390 – Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 977/978 – Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 556/557 – Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 653/654 – Manila-Tacloban-Manila

(DG) CebGo

DG 6041/6042 – Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 – Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 5395/5396 – Manila-Iloilo-Manila

DG 6194/6195 – Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6247/6248 – Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Source: Philippines News Agency