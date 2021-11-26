﻿102K Covid-19 booster shots, additional doses administered so far

More than 100,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine booster shots and additional doses have been administered to fully vaccinated healthcare workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals nationwide, a health official said Thursday.

“Ang total natin na nabigyan na ng boosters o additional doses is 102,102 across the whole country (We have administered a total of 102,102 boosters or additional doses across the country),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media briefing.

She noted of the total amount doses, 69,971 have been administered to healthcare workers, 21,139 to senior citizens, and 10,992 to immunocompromised individuals.

Earlier, health experts said booster shots are given to individuals whose immunity is starting to wane off since the time they have received their primary series of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster shots are designed to help healthcare workers maintain their level of immunity as they are more exposed to coronavirus.

Meantime, additional doses or third doses, are given to individuals who cannot mount the appropriate immunity against the sickness because they have compromised immune systems.

The Department of Health started with the administration of booster shots for healthcare workers on November 17 and administration of booster shots and additional doses to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals on November 22.

Source: Philippines News Agency