﻿101K NegOr residents fully vaccinated vs. Covid-19

A total of 101,364 eligible residents of Negros Oriental have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), as the government continues to ramp up its vaccination program.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) released on Friday showed the number includes those who have been administered the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

This accounts for 11.15 percent of the province’s target population of 908,939.

Meanwhile, 107,549 have received the first dose, belonging to the priority sectors A1 (health care workers), A2 (senior citizens), A3 (persons with comorbidities), A4 (other front-liners), and some A5 (indigent) residents.

In a press briefing late Friday afternoon, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, Covid-19 incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said the mass vaccination continues at the Lamberto Macias Sports Center here.

The sports center is the mega vaccination site of the province where mostly senior citizens and those registered in the master lists are accommodated, she said.

The province has so far received 285,262 vaccine doses of such brands as Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

The number also includes those that were distributed or given directly to the local government units.

Source: Philippines News Agency