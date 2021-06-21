﻿1,000 tree seedlings planted in Angeles City watershed

At least 1,000 seedlings of various fruits and non-bearing fruits were planted on Saturday at the watershed in Barangay Sapangbato here as part of the city government’s environment preservation campaign.

Dubbed as “Bayanihan sa Tubig-Kanlungan,” the tree planting activity is a rehabilitation project for the Angeles City Watershed conducted in partnership with Abacan River Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council Inc. (ARAW-ACI).

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the city government remains committed to pushing programs for the protection and preservation of the environment.

“Sa abot po ng ating makakaya, gagawin natin ang lahat upang maisaayos at maproteksyunan ang ating watershed. (To the best of our abilities, we will do all to organize and protect our watershed),” Lazatin added.

Those who participated in the one-day tree planting include volunteer employees of the city hall as well as local officials.

Part also of the project are private sectors, namely Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark International Airport Corporation, Converge ICT Solutions, De La Salle Alumni, Pampanga Press Club, Kapanalig Angeles Inc., Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Soliman EC, MRDL Enterprises, ROMAC Group, WIDUS Foundation, Holy Angel University, Angeles City Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, ACCERT Pampanga, Hotels and Restaurants Association in Pampanga, Toyota Marquee, Kaunlaran sa Kabundakan Kooperatiba, at ARAW-ACI Youth.

Lazatin said his office is continuously coordinating with BCDA through Clark International Airport Corp. vice president Irish Calaguas to entrust the stewardship of the 560-hectare watershed to the city government.

In principle, Lazatin said BCDA officials have agreed to it and promised them that the city will protect the area.

“Para ito sa mga anak natin at sa mga susunod pang henerasyon. (This is for our children and to the next generations),” he said.

Last January, Lazatin asked the BCDA to entrust to the city the management of its 560-hectare land in Barangay Sapangbato so it can be transformed into a protected forest park and watershed.

The land is part of the military reservation area covered by the Bases Conversion law and under the authority of BCDA.

Meanwhile, City Environment and Natural Resources officer-in-charge Archimedes Lazatin said the series of tree planting activities will be done until August this year, citing this as long-term sustainable advocacy of the city government.

He said the monitoring for the planted trees will be regular as experts foresee a water shortage in 2030.

“As Mayor Lazatin said, we should secure the future generation by investing in long-term solutions,” the CENRO head said.

Last March 19 this year, 113 female City Hall employees and volunteers planted 600 trees at the Angeles Watershed.

Source: Philippines News Agency