﻿100 PH public schools reopen to limited in-person classes Nov. 15

Some 100 public schools nationwide reopen to learners for limited in-person classes Monday, 20 months since they were shuttered last year due to the prevailing pandemic.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) welcomed the learners, teachers and personnel participating in the pilot in-person classes which will run until January next year.

“We are thankful for everyone who supported this key phase in our safe return to school advocacy, from the planning stage since 2020 to this monumental day,” it said. “We are grateful to the assistance of the Department of Health, the IATF, child health experts, local government units, international and local partners, school personnel, parents, and other stakeholders for reinforcing our shared responsibility framework in this critical undertaking.”

The implementation of the pilot run coincides with the start of the second grading quarter of School Year 2021-2022.

After January 31, the agency will evaluate the implementation of the program and present a report to President Rodrigo Duterte.

The DepEd said it recognizes the significance of face-to-face classes in the social development of the learners.

In the coming months, more learners in public and private schools would be allowed to participate in face-to-face classes as Duterte has approved to increase the number of schools for the pilot run.

“As we take a huge step of reintroducing face-to-face classes amidst the public health situation, we are optimistic that our Bayanihan spirit will live on to ensure the safety of involved stakeholders and the success of this pilot run,” the DepEd said.

In reopening the classes, the department urged the public to help improve the country’s Covid-19 situation by following health protocols so that more schools nationwide safely reopen.

