﻿10-story Bagong Ospital ng Maynila to be completed in December

The construction of the 10-story Bagong Ospital ng Maynila is expected to be finished by December this year, according to the city government of Manila.

The PHP2.3-billion hospital, located along Quirino Avenue, broke ground in June last year.

It will be fully airconditioned with 384 beds, 12 intensive care units, and 20 private rooms.

There will also be a three-story parking area and a helipad for emergency cases.

The old building of the 52-year facility will be used by students of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila College of Medicine once the new hospital, which has a total floor area of 29,951 square meters, is already operational.

Source: Philippines News Agency