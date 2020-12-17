﻿10 prov’l P2P bus routes to open Dec. 21

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will open 10 point-to-point (P2P) provincial bus routes to and from Metro Manila beginning December 21.

In an advisory on Thursday, the LTFRB said the 10 routes would be plied by a total of 269 P2P buses in accordance with its memorandum circular (MC) 2020-082 signed on Wednesday.

“Ang paglabas ng MC 2020-082 ay kasunod ng inilabas na resolusyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) na nagbibigay permiso sa mga Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) na bumiyahe palabas ng Metro Manila (The MC 2020-082 was released after the issuance of a resolution from the IATF-EID allowing PUVs to travel outside Metro Manila.),” the LTFRB said.

These 10 routes are:

Clark, Pampanga – SM North Edsa

Clark, Pampanga – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal (with a limited stop in Ortigas)

Clark, Pampanga – Lubao, Pampanga (with special stops in San Fernando and Angeles City, Pampanga)

Clark, Pampanga – Dagupan, Pangasinan (with special stops at Rosales and Urdaneta, Pangasinan)

Clark, Pampanga – Subic, Zambales (with a special stop at Dinalupihan, Bataan)

NAIA/Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) – Baguio City

Batangas City – Ortigas

Batangas City – PITx

Lipa City, Batangas – Ortigas

Lipa City, Batangas – PITx

These buses must be roadworthy, with a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or application for extension of validity, and must be registered with a personal passenger insurance policy.

It said buses plying inter-regional routes outside Metro Manila must secure a special permit from the LTFRB.

“Para sa mga mag-a-apply ng special permit, i-send ang inyong application sa technical@ltfrb.gov.ph (For those who wish to apply for a special permit, send your application to technical@ltfrb.gov.ph),” the LTFRB said.

It said the pick-up and drop-off terminals of these provincial routes must follow proper health and safety protocols before they are given clearance to operate by their respective local government units.

Bus operators are reminded that there are no price-hikes authorized and to always follow policies set by the IATF-EID and LGUs.

Bus drivers, conductors, operators, and passengers should follow the “seven commandments” in public transportation—wearing face mask and shield at all times, no talking, no eating, ensuring proper ventilation in PUVs, regular disinfection, barring those with Covid-19 symptoms, and follow the “one-seat-apart” rule.

