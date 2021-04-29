﻿10 Pasig sites on standby pending delivery of vaccines

Ten more vaccination sites are ready for use in Pasig City as it awaits more Covid-19 jabs.

Mayor Vico Sotto said through Viber message on Tuesday delivery is dependent on global supply.

The city is currently running six vaccination sites with 70 personnel each, including security, and partnered with The Medical City which will accommodate senior citizens.

“All of our personnel remain ready to operate up to 10 additional sites and are being rotated in the open sites to make sure they are all gaining experience,” Sotto said.

Necessary equipment and supplies to treat any potential adverse events, following the immunization, are also readily available in vaccination sites.

“At our current rate, we will use up the vaccines that DOH [Department of Health] has allocated for Pasig in less than two weeks. Because of this, we will not open up new sites for now,” he said.

“While we wait for more vaccine supplies, we keep improving the system, particularly in master listing and monitoring,” he added.

The city earlier earmarked PHP300 million for the inoculation of 700,000 Pasigueños.

“This is definitely one of the biggest programs that our government has ever embarked upon, but through everyone’s support and cooperation, we will get this done,” he said.

Pasig began inoculating its healthcare workers in March and expanded in April to cover senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

On Monday, The Medical City opened a hub for the elderly.

Sotto asked vaccinees to avoid going too early to the venues to maintain social distancing.

“One way we can help to avoid crowding is by not going to the venue early. Kung anong oras lang po ‘yung time window sa text, dun lang po tayo pumunta (Go to the venues within the time window stated in the confirmation text),” he said.

Walk-in applications for free vaccine shots are prohibited in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency