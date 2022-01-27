﻿10 jobs with highest pay rise in 2021

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has brought disruptions in the job market but some employers offered salary increases in 2021 to attract applicants.

According to JobStreet’s latest Salary Report, 49.7 percent of job advertisements in the online recruitment platform offered pay rise from January to September last year.

In a briefing Wednesday, JobStreet Country Manager Philip Gioca said the average salary increase last year was 22.9 percent higher than 2020.

Gioca added the Philippines is only behind Singapore in terms of the number of employers that offered salary increments last year. About 49.9 percent of job advertisements on JobStreet in Singapore had a pay rise in 2021.

The number of Philippine-based employers that increased their salary offer were higher compared to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

By industry, 67 percent of job postings related to education on JobStreet offered pay rise last year.

This is followed by public service (64 percent), social services (52 percent), electrical/electronics (50 percent), computer/ information technology (48 percent), marketing and advertising (48 percent), telecommunication (48 percent), healthcare (48 percent), construction and building (47 percent), and communication service (46 percent).

The same report also listed top paying jobs in the country.

For entry level, the highest paying jobs are in telecommunications as companies in this industry pay an average of PHP20,000 a month for entry level.

This is followed by computer and information technology (IT) (PHP19,550), communication service (PHP19,500), consulting (PHP19,000), insurance (PHP17,000), electrical/electronics (PHP17,000), hospitality (15,500), manufacturing (PHP15,500), consumer goods (PHP15,000), and banking and finance (PHP14,600).

For junior executive positions, top paying jobs are in computer/IT at an average monthly salary of PHP40,000 followed by consulting (PHP30,000), communication service (PHP28,200), banking and finance (PHP24,000), telecommunication (PHP24,000), electrical/electronics (PHP23,000), insurance (PHP22,490), consumer goods (PHP22,000), hospitality (PHP18,000), and manufacturing (PHP18,000).

The report highlighted that junior executives had the highest median salary growth of 6.4 percent last year, or around PHP1,500 worth of pay rise.

Junior executive positions are those that require experience of more than a year up to four years.

For supervisorial level, highest job salary offers are in computer/IT (PHP75,000), consulting (PHP62,500), communication service (PHP55,000), insurance (PHP45,000), banking and finance (PHP42,500), electrical/electronics (PHP40,250), consumer goods (PHP37,000), telecommunication (PHP36,000), hospitality (PHP27,000), and manufacturing (PHP27,000).

Meanwhile, some jobs had pay cuts in 2021 as they were able to fill in vacant jobs from the past years, Gioca said.

About 39 percent of job advertisements related to accounting and finance in 2021 have lower salaries compared to 2020.

“In 2020, many of them were attracting accounting and finance with a high pay rise. But after a year that they have normalized their processes and recruitment, last year, we have seen accounting and finance to have lower offer(s) as compared to 2020,” Gioca said.

Completing the top 10 pay cuts by specialization last year include sales/marketing, computer/IT, services, engineering, administration/human resources, building/construction, hotel/restaurant, arts/media/communications, and manufacturing.

Source: Philippines News Agency