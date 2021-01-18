﻿10 homes in Tacurong City under lockdown due to Covid-19

Some 10 houses in several villages in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province have been placed on lockdown after a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Mayor Angelo Montilla has issued an executive order directing the localized lockdown of 10 homes in the different villages.

“These homes are in Barangay Poblacion with three homes, the village of San Pablo with two, and one each in the villages of EJC Montilla, Grinio, Carmen, Upper Katunggal, and Buenaflor,” Montilla said in an advisory released on Saturday.

Occupants of houses under enhanced quarantine were prohibited to go out of their houses, he added.

“Essential goods and services shall be provided by the barangay and city LGUs (local government units),” Montilla said.

Personnel from village health stations are to monitor the movement of people inside the infected houses round-the-clock and contact tracing is enhanced.

Montilla also ordered the city’s epidemiology surveillance unit office to provide him with a daily report on the status of the spread of contamination of Covid-19 in the affected areas.

“Villages around the affected communities are to establish quarantine control points to ensure that my order is strictly carried out,” Montilla said.

He said those found resisting and seriously disobeying any person in authority or his agents while engaged in enforcing the order will be penalized under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

He said other houses in the city not affected by the localized lockdown shall continue to observe the modified general community quarantine protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency