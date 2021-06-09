﻿10.7K Sinovac doses arrive in Bicol

The Department of Health (DOH)-Bicol Center for Health Development (CHD) received Wednesday the latest shipment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines from the national government.

The shipment consisting of 10,720 doses of Sinovac arrived at the Legazpi Airport. The batch is for the inoculation of medical frontline workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

The vaccines arrived on board a Cebu Pacific commercial flight from Manila at around 11 a.m. These were immediately brought to the DOH storage facility in the city for inventory and distribution to Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon.

The allocation is as follows: Camarines Sur – 4,780 doses; Sorsogon – 3,600, Albay – 1,940; and Camarines Norte – 400 doses.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rita Ang-Bon, Covid-19 vaccine program coordinator in Bicol, said they have so far inoculated 121,760 individuals in the region.

She pointed out that it is important to finish the vaccination from the first up to the second dose.

“It is ok to be delayed, but you have to finish your 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccines,” she said.

Ang-Bon noted that in Bicol, some front-liners were not able to complete their vaccination because they were either under quarantine or sick when it was time for their second dose.

She said they are expecting more guidelines on similar situations as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues.

Source: Philippines News Agency