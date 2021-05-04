﻿1 Soccsksargen workers get CoronaVac jabs

Ten private workers in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) were inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday in line with ceremonial rollout of the vaccination program for frontline personnel in essential sectors.

Raymundo Agravante, director of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Region 12, said in a statement on Sunday the selected workers received their first dose of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine at the Notre Dame of Marbel University gymnasium in Koronadal City.

Agravante said the vaccination is part of the nationwide initiative spearheaded by DOLE in line with the celebration of the Labor Day.

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 issued a memorandum on April 29 directing DOLE and the Department of Health (DOH) to provide free vaccines to at least 10 workers in various regions.

The recipients belong to the A4 priority group, specifically under the frontline workers in essential sectors, including uniformed personnel, he said.

Workers from the Yellow Bus Line (YBL), Inc., JRS Express, and Maxim Food Delivery Services volunteered to undergo the vaccination which was facilitated by the Department of Health-Region 12.

Realie Bingco, who received the first shot, said she was grateful to the government for including their sector in the priority list.

“I am really happy and thankful for the free vaccines provided by DOLE. This will ensure our protection as we continue to work and serve the commuting public,” said Bingco, a bus conductor of YBL.

Agravante acknowledged that workers in the region are continually facing challenges due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“But we assure our labor force that livelihood, employment assistance, and health protection are in place for their benefit,” he said.

In line with the Labor Day celebration, DOLE-12 launched a three-day virtual job fair in partnership with online job portal Workbank.

A report released by the agency said some 3,869 job seekers have registered for the job fair as of Saturday afternoon, with 1,279 considered as qualified applicants or those with corresponding requirements.

Some 48 workers were listed as “near-hires,” 28 were referred to the Technical Skills and Development Authority for skills training and 32 to the Department of Trade and Industry for business opportunities.

DOLE-12 earlier said the “near hires” are job applicants who were already considered as hired but need to submit additional or lacking requirements, and may need to undergo further interviews and tests.

Source: Philippines News Agency