﻿1 Soccsksargen HEIs get nod for limited face-to-face classes

Thirteen higher education institutions (HEIs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) that are offering health-related programs have been given authority by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to hold limited face-to-face classes.

Nelia Alibin, CHED Region 12 director, said Friday the move was based on a series of evaluations on the capacity of the concerned colleges and universities to resume physical classes amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

She said their applications were approved for the next academic year 2021-2022, covering two semesters.

The official said they had conducted a series of ocular visits on the 13 school campuses to check their compliance to the requirements set under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001 of CHED and the Department of Health (DOH).

It provided for guidelines on the “gradual reopening of campuses of higher education institutions for limited face-to-face classes” during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Issued with certificates of authority are Cotabato Medical School Foundation, Inc., Notre Dame of Midsayap College, North Valley College Foundation, Inc., Sultan Kudarat State University, Sultan Kudarat Educational Institution, Southern Mindanao Institute of Technology, Southern Baptist College, VMC Asian College Foundation, Inc., St. Alexius College, Southern Christian College, University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan campus, Brokenshire College of Socsksargen and General Santos Doctors Medical Foundation Inc.

Alibin said these HEIs offer programs such as medicine, medical technology, physical therapy, nursing, and midwifery, which are regarded as vital in providing additional manpower support to the local health systems amid the fight against Covid-19.

“We see flexible learning as our safest learning approach in this pandemic. We also see the necessity of face-to-face delivery of some of our courses especially in the health-related programs in our region,” she said in a statement.

Alibin said the issued authority carries a responsibility to ensure that the concerned institutions will adhere to the health and safety protocols set under the joint CHED-DOH circular.

She said a composite from their office and the DOH-Region 12 will regularly monitor the compliance of the 13 HEIs.

As of March, CHED-Region 12 recorded at least 18 private and public colleges and universities in the region that are offering health-related programs.

But only 13 were able to submit their formal application and documentary requirements to conduct face-to-face classes.

